WASA approves multiple benefits for employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Employees Welfare Fund Committee, on the direction of Water & Sanitation Agency Managing Director Aamer Aziz, has approved multiple benefits for the employees including increase in educational scholarships, funeral grants, festival allowances and annual Umrah sponsorship.

Deputy Managing Director (Admin) WASA Shoaib Rasheed said that various agenda items were discussed in the meeting which unanimously approved the enhancement in employees’ welfare benefits.

He said that under revised policy, the educational scholarships for employees' children have been increased, covering financial support from the intermediate to PhD level. However, the students must secure at least 60% marks to qualify for the scholarship.

“If an employee retires or passes away, their child will continue receiving financial assistance for the entire duration of their degree program”, he added.

He further said that the committee has also approved an increase in funeral and burial grants and raised the amount to Rs.

50,000 in case of an employee’s death and Rs.30,000 for the funeral of an employee’s family member.

An Easter and Christmas allowance of Rs.2,000 has also been introduced for Christian employees who contribute to the Welfare Fund while the regular employees will receive a Rs.2,000 Eid allowance.

In a significant move, the committee has announced an annual Umrah sponsorship program for Muslim employees through a lucky draw. Every year, three WASA employees would be selected for Umrah including one employee from Grade 1-10, one from Grade 11-16 and one from Grade 17 or above. The employees who have already availed from the sponsorship facility would not be eligible again.

However, the committee has decided to increase the monthly employee contribution to the Welfare Fund to sustain these new benefits, he added.