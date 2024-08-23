Open Menu

WASA Arrangements For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 08:19 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed water and cleanliness related arrangements in different parts of the provincial capital in view of the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed water and cleanliness related arrangements in different parts of the provincial capital in view of the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

According to official sources on Friday, Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted water supply on routes of procession and during urs celebrations besides properly managing sewerage.

To deal with any emergency situation, heavy machinery should be kept in operational condition, he added.

He said that WASA workers would discharge their duties in three shifts on procession routes and in surroundings of Data Darbar. He said that WASA would set up emergency centres at different places during the urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and Chehlum of Imam Hussain.

