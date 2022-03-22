UrduPoint.com

WASA Arranges Awareness Walk On Wold Water Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 07:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tuesday organised a walk to raise awareness about the importance of water and educate people to conserve it on the occasion of the World Water Day.

WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer and Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood led the walk.

Addressing the participants, the WASA MD said that water is a divine gift which should be valued. He said that our society wastes enormous amount of water and we must need to devise plan to fight wastage of water. He said that 35 per cent of wasted water can be saved by eliminating leakages and urged the consumers to start this campaign from their home to prevent wastage of water, he said.

Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz said that there was no concept of life without water and urged citizens to play their role to control the wastage of water. He said that WASA Lahore was striving hard to provide neat and clean water to the city population.

Deputy Managing Directors Muhammad Gufran, Directors Muhammad Irfan, Fakhar Hayat and other staff members attended the awareness walk.

