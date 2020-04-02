UrduPoint.com
WASA Asks Citizens To Launch Online Complaints For Immediate Redressal

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:18 PM

WASA asks citizens to launch online complaints for immediate redressal

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Thursday asked the citizens to use its toll free number 1334 for online registration of complaints and their redressal

According to WASA spokesman, in view of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the authority had made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents and drainage of sewerage water.

He said WASA's call center was working round the clock in a bid to oblige the people at maximum level.

He said the WhatsApp number 03 325 257 065 can also be used for registration of complaints.

He said the officials concerned had been directed by the competent authority to make all out efforts to resolve complaints of the citizens within short span of time.

The citizens should use water cautiously so that maximum residents could be provided uninterrupted water supply during lockdown in the garrison city, he added.

