WASA Asks Consumers To Pay Bills

Published November 28, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that consumers in Ghulam Muhammad Abad subdivision were reluctant to deposit bills and they were creating financial problems for the agency.

A WASA spokesman said on Tuesday that 459 bills were issued to the consumers in Siddhupura and Chak No.7-JB but they were not paying their bills regularly.

Therefore, after unanimous decision of the governing body of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), a new survey was conducted in these areas and 872 demand notices were issued to the consumers of Siddhupura and Chak No.7-JB in Ghulam Muhammad Abad subdivision, who wanted to use the water supply and sewerage services but only 32 consumers had so far deposited their demand notices.

The WASA spokesman said that 102 consumers of water supply at Daewoo Road were also reluctant to pay bills regularly. Therefore, WASA has launched a crackdown for recovery of dues from its defaulters.

The recovery team was directed to take strict action against defaulters and detach their connections immediately if they were not ready to deposit dues. The detached connections could only be restored after full payment of dues and fines. Hence, the consumers should voluntarily deposit dues and enjoy trouble-free service, he added.

