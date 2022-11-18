WASA asks housing society to clear dues till Nov 21

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned the management of Memon Cooperative Housing Society that their water supply will be disconnected on November 21 if they failed to clear the dues.

An official spokesman informed here on Friday that only 230 consumers out of 595 in the housing society had been paying their water bills.

Moreover, he added, the society's management had defaulted payment of Rs 19.565 million dues against 2 connections of 6 inch diameter pipelines.

He apprised that WASA wrote letters to the society's management for payment of Rs 19.565 million dues on October 17 and 19 while on October 26 pre-disconnection notice was served.

The final notice was served on November 4 and the disconnection notice on November 15 with a 6-day deadline, he added.

However, he said the society's management had not responded to any letter of WASA so far.

He told that after November 21 WASA would disconnect both the water supply main lines of the society without any further notice.