WASA authorities directed to accelerate cleanliness work of Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate cleanliness work of Nullah Lai and complete the task to ensure smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains.

Talking to APP he said, the dredging and desilting work from Murree Road bridge to Gungmandi bridge was completed under first phase.

He informed that over 80 percent task had been completed and mud and garbage removed from Nullah Lai was being shifted out of city area.

He said, the contractor had been directed to especially focus the areas under the bridges which cause flash flooding during Monsoon rains.

He said, the Agency had finalized a comprehensive plan for Monsoon season while the cleanliness and de-silting work of all sewerage lines would be completed within few days.

Under the project, different sections of Nullah Lai including Murree Road bridge to Gawalmandi, City Saddar Road, Ratta, Pirwadhai and Phagwari to Katrian bridge were especially cleared.

The Punjab Government had allocated Rs 10 million grant for the project which was being completed using heavy machinery including excavators, loaders and dumpers.

The heaps of garbage on the banks of Nullah Lai were also being removed, he said and informed that in case of any emergency, the citizens can use WASA toll free number 1334.

Special five WASA Flood Response Units in different areas and a WASA Water Supply Response Unit at Liaquat Bagh would work under the supervision of Director Sewerage, he said adding, the WASA officials would remain present round the clock at all the response units during Monsoon season.

Availability of necessary machinery would also be ensured at the special response units, he added.

A comprehensive plan for the Monsoon season had been finalized, he said and informed that the WASA officers had been directed to utilize all available resources to provide relief to the citizens in case of any emergency.

WASA would also set up flood alarming centres besides complaints cells in different areas to cope with the disaster like situations during heavy rains in Monsoon season.

All effective and practical measures would also be adopted to avert the disaster of floods in Nullah Lai in Monsoon season.