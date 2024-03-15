WASA Authorities Directed To Accelerate Operation Against Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing operation against the defaulters.
According to a WASA spokesman, a special campaign had been launched for revenue recovery and disconnect illegal connections.
The spokesman said that MD WASA, Muhammad Salim Ashraf today visited different areas and inspected the field work of the teams in connection with revenue recovery.
The MD made a surprise visit to the revenue recovery teams to inspect them in the field and lead the ongoing operations against the defaulters along with the staff working in different areas, he informed.
More than Rs 250,000 was recovered from the defaulters during the raids, he added.
On this occasion, the MD said that the operation would continue without any discrimination against all the defaulters.
The MD directed to cut off the sewerage and water connections of the defaulters and take strict actions in accordance with the law against the rules violators, the MD said.
He ordered the officers and staff to work hard in the field as surprise inspections to check field work of the staff would also be conducted.
The MD said that the performance of all revenue inspectors would be reviewed on a daily basis and the performance report of all the revenue inspectors would be prepared in the light of the specified targets.
He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those who show poor performance and negligence in revenue collection.
During the visit, Deputy Managing Director Admin and Finance Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue, Tahir Bashir Mirza and revenue staff were also present.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP reviews progress of smart surveillance project8 minutes ago
-
MPAs inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre8 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched8 minutes ago
-
Narh Sur cultural heritage added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Paki ..8 minutes ago
-
Five arrested from secret gambling den8 minutes ago
-
Rs 2 lac fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding9 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms18 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan18 minutes ago
-
KSA launches Iftar program in Faisal Masjid48 minutes ago
-
QAU scientists reveal genetic clues to lower COVID-19 contagion48 minutes ago
-
CTO directs CTP officers to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads58 minutes ago
-
Murderer among two absconders held, illegal weapons recovered59 minutes ago