WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing operation against the defaulters.

According to a WASA spokesman, a special campaign had been launched for revenue recovery and disconnect illegal connections.

The spokesman said that MD WASA, Muhammad Salim Ashraf today visited different areas and inspected the field work of the teams in connection with revenue recovery.

The MD made a surprise visit to the revenue recovery teams to inspect them in the field and lead the ongoing operations against the defaulters along with the staff working in different areas, he informed.

More than Rs 250,000 was recovered from the defaulters during the raids, he added.

On this occasion, the MD said that the operation would continue without any discrimination against all the defaulters.

The MD directed to cut off the sewerage and water connections of the defaulters and take strict actions in accordance with the law against the rules violators, the MD said.

He ordered the officers and staff to work hard in the field as surprise inspections to check field work of the staff would also be conducted.

The MD said that the performance of all revenue inspectors would be reviewed on a daily basis and the performance report of all the revenue inspectors would be prepared in the light of the specified targets.

He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those who show poor performance and negligence in revenue collection.

During the visit, Deputy Managing Director Admin and Finance Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue, Tahir Bashir Mirza and revenue staff were also present.