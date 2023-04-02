UrduPoint.com

WASA Authorities Directed To Disconnect Connections Of Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer has directed the authorities concerned to disconnect connections of the defaulters.

According to a WASA spokesman, the MD had directed the authorities to ensure 100 percent recovery of the outstanding dues from the defaulters.

The MD had also appreciated efforts of the officers who showed good performance in revenue recovery campaign and reprimanded those whose performance was not satisfactory.

The MD had directed the authorities to accelerate the crackdown against the defaulters.

He informed that the officials concerned had been directed to ensure supply of clean drinking water particularly during 'Sehri and Iftar' hours.

The supply of clean drinking water to the citizens was being ensured from the filtration plants during 'sehri and iftar'.

Steps were also being taken for immediate repair in case of malfunction of tube-wells, he said.

He said like other parts of the country, the citizens here were also facing water shortage, which was mainly due to the decrease in the level of underground water and lack of timely construction of new water reservoirs.

In this situation where WASA was making every possible effort to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, it was also responsibility of the citizen to use water carefully and try to save this priceless blessing of Allah Almighty, he added.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play their due role to conserve water.

He also asked the citizens to cooperate with WASA and pay their water and sewerage bills on time.

In order to save and prevent wastage of water, WASA had improved the quality of water and taking measures to eliminate underground water leakages, which would not only save water but also help eliminate dengue.

The MD had asked the officials to further improve the service delivery so as to enable uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Ramazan, the spokesman said.

