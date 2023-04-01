UrduPoint.com

WASA Authorities Directed To Ensure 100% Recovery From Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 per cent recovery of the outstanding dues from the defaulters.

Chairing a meeting held here he reviewed the revenue collection of the agency and directed the authorities including Revenue Director and Deputy Directors to disconnect connections of the defaulters.

The meeting was attended by revenue officers and the staff concerned.

He also appreciated the efforts of the officers who showed good performance in the revenue recovery campaign and reprimanded those whose performance was not satisfactory.

He directed the authorities to continue the crackdown till recovery of the outstanding dues from the last defaulter.

