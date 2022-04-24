UrduPoint.com

WASA Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

WASA authorities directed to take strict action against defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi have been directed to take strict action against defaulters without any discrimination.

According to a WASA spokesman, WASA RWP on the directives of Managing Director, (MD) Raja Shaukat Mehmood had launched a crackdown against the defaulters.

WASA teams under the supervision of Director Revenue WASA, Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Revenue, Rana Shams-ur-Rehman and Deputy Director Revenue, Chaudhry Akmal launched operations in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the defaulters.

The revenue inspectors and staff took part in the operations which were conducted in Commercial Market, Seventh Road, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazar, Mohanpura and other areas.

In the operations, 22 water connections were disconnected and 11 water pumps were confiscated. The teams also recovered over Rs 700,000 during the operation, he added.

Several defaulters on assurance that the outstanding dues would be cleared within one week were issued final notices, he added.

He informed that the operation against the defaulters would continue and action would be taken against defaulters as per law.

He appealed to the consumers to pay the bills immediately to avoid any legal action.

Related Topics

Water Road Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

14 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

14 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.