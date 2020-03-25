WASA call center to work round the clock

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on the directives of Punjab government has made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents and sewerage arrangements.

According to WASA spokesman, WASA call centre on the directives of Managing Director (MD) WASA Iftikharuddin Naeem would work round the clock.

He advised the citizens to use WASA toll free number 1334 for online registration of complaints.

The WhatsApp number 0332-5257065 can also be used for registration of complaints, he added.

He urged the citizens to use WASA's toll free number for registration of complaints.

The officials concerned have been directed by the MD to make all out efforts to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time, he said.

The citizens should use water cautiously so that maximum residents could be provided uninterrupted water supply during lockdown, he said.