WASA Cancels Leaves Of Staff
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled the leaves of its staff to ensure quality services on general election 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled the leaves of its staff to ensure quality services on general election 2024.
WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz said on Wednesday that
WASA had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for election day
and leaves of its entire staff had been cancelled in addition to
putting the field staff high alert to deal any emergency during elections.
He said that Directors Operation East and West were directed to
visit all polling stations in their respective jurisdiction for the redressal
of all water supply and sewerage related problems on urgent basis.
The WASA staff would remain available on election day and take
prompt action after receiving complaints relating to disruption in
water supply or chock of sewerage lines, he added.
