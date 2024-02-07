WASA cancels leaves of staff

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled the leaves of its staff to ensure quality services on general election 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled the leaves of its staff to ensure quality services on general election 2024.

WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz said on Wednesday that

WASA had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for election day

and leaves of its entire staff had been cancelled in addition to

putting the field staff high alert to deal any emergency during elections.

He said that Directors Operation East and West were directed to

visit all polling stations in their respective jurisdiction for the redressal

of all water supply and sewerage related problems on urgent basis.

The WASA staff would remain available on election day and take

prompt action after receiving complaints relating to disruption in

water supply or chock of sewerage lines, he added.