WASA Cancels Leaves Of Staff For Eid Holidays
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled leaved of its employees for ensuring quality service during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz ,in a statement here on Monday, said that the operation staff of the agency would work in three shifts round-the-clock and ensure quality service to its consumers.
He said that special teams were constituted to take prompt action for redressal of public complaints regarding water supply and sewerage system during Eid days.
Recent Stories
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements on Eid2 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates facilities for mentally challenged children2 minutes ago
-
Policemen to be deputed in commercial centers: CPO2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
MCL removes 788 encroachments12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia affirm commitment to expedite first wave of $5b investment package12 minutes ago
-
FWMC deputes 3500 workers, 150 vehicles for cleanliness during Eid12 minutes ago
-
ASI Zahid Atif nominated as focal person for security of cash transfer12 minutes ago
-
Floor dedicated for cardiac surgical ward in Mujahid Hospital12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on begging mafia continues21 minutes ago
-
Man kills daughter21 minutes ago
-
Eid holidays cancelled for Rescue-1122 staff21 minutes ago