WASA cancels leaves of staff for Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled leaved of its employees for ensuring quality service during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz ,in a statement here on Monday, said that the operation staff of the agency would work in three shifts round-the-clock and ensure quality service to its consumers.

He said that special teams were constituted to take prompt action for redressal of public complaints regarding water supply and sewerage system during Eid days.