WASA Carries Out Operation Against Bill Defaulters, Several Connections Severed

May 17, 2022

An operation was carried out against the defaulters of WASA and several water connections were cut off, on the direction of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) DG Muhammad Sohail Khan

According to HDA spokesperson, the WASA recovery team took action against non-paying hotels and private housing schemes around the Hyderabad bypass.

A task force headed by Deputy Director Recovery checked the water bills of hotels and housing schemes in and around the bypass area.

On this occasion, many defaulters paid their dues while water connections of habitual defaulters were severed and motors were also confiscated, the spokesperson said.

The WASA team gave water consumers a week for paying their arrears and current bills and warned that if they did not pay their bills, the connections would be disconnected.

