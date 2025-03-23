Open Menu

WASA Celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025

WASA celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz said that Pakistan Resolution Day is a moment to honour the struggles of our forefathers who presented unprecedented sacrifices for creation of an independent homeland.

During a ceremony, he said that March 23, 1940 laid the foundation for Pakistan and Muslims of the subcontinent under dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah created it within a short spane of 7 years.

Now we all are duty bound to strive hard for national progress and prosperity as envisaged by Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

He also that Pakistan Day is an opportunity to reaffirm commitment for national integrity, sovereignty and progress.

He urged the people to utilize their skills and efforts to place Pakistan among the ranks of developed nations.

