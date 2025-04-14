Open Menu

WASA Celebrates Punjab Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

WASA celebrates Punjab Culture Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has celebrated Punjab Culture Day with full zeal and zest at its head office and all subordinate offices which reflected deep pride in the rich traditions of Punjab and its identity.

WASA officers and staff marked the day by arriving at work by wearing national dress (Shalwar Kameez) and traditional Punjabi attire including the iconic Punjabi turban (Pagri). They also carried out their official duties in a happy cultural atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said that the main objective of celebrating Punjab Culture Day is to promote Punjabi traditions, attire and culture which is admired and respected around the globe.

He said that Punjab is a fertile and culturally rich land which was blessed not only with productive soil but also with a distinct linguistic and cultural identity.

“Our mother tongue, Punjabi, is among the sweetest and most beloved languages in the world and it is spoken by the millions globally”, he added.

He praised the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said the she has designated this day to honor and promote Punjabi values, customs and heritage.

He said that such efforts to celebrate cultural identity are not only welcome but essential especially for Punjabis living within the province and those residing in other parts of the country and abroad.

He said that Punjab Culture Day should be celebrated annually with the same passion and enthusiasm as it is imperative for preserving cultural roots, promoting unity and passing on heritage to future generations.

The lively celebrations at WASA served as a powerful reminder of the strength and beauty of Punjabi identity which echoed through language, clothing, traditions and a shared sense of pride, he added.

