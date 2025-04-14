WASA Celebrates Punjab Culture Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has celebrated Punjab Culture Day with full zeal and zest at its head office and all subordinate offices which reflected deep pride in the rich traditions of Punjab and its identity.
WASA officers and staff marked the day by arriving at work by wearing national dress (Shalwar Kameez) and traditional Punjabi attire including the iconic Punjabi turban (Pagri). They also carried out their official duties in a happy cultural atmosphere.
Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said that the main objective of celebrating Punjab Culture Day is to promote Punjabi traditions, attire and culture which is admired and respected around the globe.
He said that Punjab is a fertile and culturally rich land which was blessed not only with productive soil but also with a distinct linguistic and cultural identity.
“Our mother tongue, Punjabi, is among the sweetest and most beloved languages in the world and it is spoken by the millions globally”, he added.
He praised the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said the she has designated this day to honor and promote Punjabi values, customs and heritage.
He said that such efforts to celebrate cultural identity are not only welcome but essential especially for Punjabis living within the province and those residing in other parts of the country and abroad.
He said that Punjab Culture Day should be celebrated annually with the same passion and enthusiasm as it is imperative for preserving cultural roots, promoting unity and passing on heritage to future generations.
The lively celebrations at WASA served as a powerful reminder of the strength and beauty of Punjabi identity which echoed through language, clothing, traditions and a shared sense of pride, he added.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago