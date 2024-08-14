Open Menu

WASA Celebrates Youm-e-Azadi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM

WASA celebrates Youm-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) celebrated 77th Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day), here on Wednesday.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz unfurled the national flag, planted a sapling and cut the cake to celebrate the Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan came into existence after great sacrifices of millions of faithful.

He urged the nation to play their dynamic role for elimination of societal evils to transform Pakistan into a fully developed country.

Deputy Managing Directors WASA Ikram Ullah Chaudhry, Saqib Raza, Director Finance Arif Suryani, Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar, Director Operations Farhan Akram, Project Director Kamran Raza, Deputy Director CRC Muhammad Amin Dogar, Deputy Directors Revenue Zafar Qadri, Farhan Ali, Deputy Director Information Technology Rana Tasawar and others were also present on the occasion.

