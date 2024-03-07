WASA chalks out desilting plan for all sub-divisions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a month-long desilting plan for all sub-divisions to clean main drainage as well as sewerage lines in the city under 'Saaf Suthra Punjab’ program.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said here on Thursday that on the instructions of the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the program was being implemented effectively.

He said that all resources were being utilized for the provision of quality services of drainage to citizens.

In this regard, the drainage division staff removed all types of blockages in main channel-I Rajaywala near Saeedabad by applying heavy machinery.

The MD said that strict monitoring would be made of main channels and drainage lines during the de-silting campaign.

No negligence will be tolerated in the ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ program, he warned.

The MD also took a briefing about Akbarabad disposal station by visiting the site from Deputy Director Operations Makhdoom Babar.