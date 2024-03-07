WASA Chalks Out Desilting Plan For All Sub-divisions
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a month-long desilting plan for all sub-divisions to clean main drainage as well as sewerage lines in the city under 'Saaf Suthra Punjab’ program.
Managing Director Amir Aziz said here on Thursday that on the instructions of the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the program was being implemented effectively.
He said that all resources were being utilized for the provision of quality services of drainage to citizens.
In this regard, the drainage division staff removed all types of blockages in main channel-I Rajaywala near Saeedabad by applying heavy machinery.
The MD said that strict monitoring would be made of main channels and drainage lines during the de-silting campaign.
No negligence will be tolerated in the ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ program, he warned.
The MD also took a briefing about Akbarabad disposal station by visiting the site from Deputy Director Operations Makhdoom Babar.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Outgoing Senators urge all political parties to work together for country's development14 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness about 'Clean Punjab Campaign':15 minutes ago
-
From religion, and politics to AI, Bibliophile President Alvi shares his best reads of 202325 minutes ago
-
Petrol pump fined:34 minutes ago
-
Three accused held over hawala/hundi45 minutes ago
-
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our lives’1 hour ago
-
1803 power pilferers caught in month1 hour ago
-
21st Convocation of ISRA University Hyderabad to be held on March 91 hour ago
-
Admin marks deadline to complete projects in Multan1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers arrested over cock fighting1 hour ago
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, arrests 81 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 273 drugs in eight operations1 hour ago