WASA Chalks Out Plan For Monsoon

Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made comprehensive monsoon plan to tackle emerging situation during heavy rains.

This was informed by WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar while giving briefing to the parliamentarians.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Furrukh Habib, MPAs Nazar Latif, Mian Khayal Kastro, Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed and other were present on the occasion.

WASA Managing Director informed that low-lying areas in the city had been identified and emergency camps were set up near these points for taking prompt action to drain out rainwater without any delay.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Furrukh Habib said that present government was working on the policies of strengthening public institutions through multidimensional reforms.

He said WASA would be made best agency by coordinated efforts. He said that funds of Rs.350 million had been taken for WASA earlier and more funds of Rs.730 million would also be got sanctioned to meet the financial needs.

He also appreciated WASA three-year business plan and assured that it would be got approved by Punjab government.

He said that the previous government ruined the institutions and we were endeavoring for restoration of dignity of public institutions.

He stressed the need of full preparations for monsoon season and said that WASA should deliver best services.

He urged upon early completion of the WASA schemes at Waris Pura, Dastgeer Pura and other adjacent localities.

Other parliamentarians also assured their full cooperation.

