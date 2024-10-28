WASA changes water supply schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency has changed the water supply schedule in the city here on Monday.

According to a new schedule issued by the water distribution and management directorate here, water will be supplied three hours in the morning from 5a.m.

to 8 a.m. In the second shift, water will be available for three hours from 4 p.m. to 7p.m.

The authorities said that supply of clean drinking water to citizens is the priority and special measures were being taken in this regard. They said that WASA free helpline 1334 is active and citizens can lodge their complaints.