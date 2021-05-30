WASA changes water timing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed the timing of high-pressure water supply to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city.

A spokesman said on Sunday that WASA would provide potable water supply for 2.5 hours in the morning and 3 hours in the evening from Sunday, May 30.

The consumers should note the water supply timing which would be from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The high-pressure water supply at noon would be stopped by increasing timing of morning and evening water supplies, he added.

Meanwhile, the WASA spokesman also requested the consumers to store water for emergency and avoid sucking water by installing direct motors on water supply lines as it causes mixing of sewerage with potable water, he added.