UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Changes Water Timing

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

WASA changes water timing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed the timing of high-pressure water supply to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city.

A spokesman said on Sunday that WASA would provide potable water supply for 2.5 hours in the morning and 3 hours in the evening from Sunday, May 30.

The consumers should note the water supply timing which would be from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The high-pressure water supply at noon would be stopped by increasing timing of morning and evening water supplies, he added.

Meanwhile, the WASA spokesman also requested the consumers to store water for emergency and avoid sucking water by installing direct motors on water supply lines as it causes mixing of sewerage with potable water, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water May Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

49 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

3 hours ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.