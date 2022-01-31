WASA changes water timing

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed timing of water supply and issued new water schedule to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed timing of water supply and issued new water schedule to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city.

A spokesman said here Monday that WASA had increased half an hour in water supply duration due to closure of Rakh Branch Canal and this schedule will continue till February 15.

WASA will provide morning supply of potable water for three hours from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. whereas the evening water supply would be made from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman also requested consumers to store water for emergency and avoid sucking water by installing direct motors on water supply lines as it caused mixing of sewerage with potable water.