WASA Changes Water Timing

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) changed the timing of high-pressure water supply to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city.

WASA spokesman said here Saturday that WASA will provide the morning supply of potable water to citizens from 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. whereas the evening water supply would be made from 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 noon.

The high-pressure water supply at noon would be stopped by increasing timing of morning and evening water supplies. However, water supply with normal-pressure will remain continue round the clock as per previous practices, he added.

Meanwhile, the WASA spokesman requested the consumers to store water for emergency as avoid sucking water by installing direct motors on water supply lines as it causes mixing of sewerage with potable water, he added.

