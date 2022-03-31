Wasa changes water timing for Ramzan

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed timing of high-pressure water supply to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city during the holy month of Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has changed timing of high-pressure water supply to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad city during the holy month of Ramzan.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that WASA would provide the first supply of potable water from 2:30a.

m. to 5a.m., whereas the evening water supply would be made from 4p.m. to 7p.m.

He also requested consumers to store water for emergency and avoid sucking water by installing direct motors on water supply lines as it caused mixing of sewerage with potable water.