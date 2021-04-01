WASA chief for crackdown against defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Nasir Iqbal Thursday directed the recovery officials to launch crackdown against defaulters especially developers of private housing colonies.

He directed Director Recovery Bilal Rauf for taking steps on war footing to enhance the recovery.

The managing director said WASA was running through self help adding all the expenditures of the department depended on the bills recovered from the consumers.

He directed staff to pay focus on current recovery along with pending dues and warned that strict action would be taken over not achieving the target.

He also urged citizens to pay their WASA dues timely so that the drainage and water supply system could be improved further.

The recovery department accelerated the disconnection drive for collection of monthly bills of sewerage and water supply.