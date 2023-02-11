UrduPoint.com

WASA Clarifies About SHC's Notice In Petition Regarding Salary, Benefits Of Deceased Employee.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition regarding salary, benefits of deceased employee.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified that the acting Managing Director of WASA Anjum Saeed was unaware about Sindh High Court's notice in a petition concerning salary and benefits of a deceased employee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified that the acting Managing Director of WASA Anjum Saeed was unaware about Sindh High Court's notice in a petition concerning salary and benefits of a deceased employee.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the spokesman said the SHC had issued an arrest warrant of the acting MD because he consistently did not appear before the court in the said petition.

The spokesman claimed that the officials of the WASA's Law Department did not inform the acting MD about the successive notices served for submission of his reply and his appearance.

According to him, the acting Director General of HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, had taken notice of the negligence of the concerned officials.

The spokesman said an inquiry had been initiated against the officials of the Law Department as well as those in the Accounts Department with regard to the court notices and prayer of the petitioner.

He added that if the officials were found guilty in the inquiry, the HDA would take disciplinary action against them.

