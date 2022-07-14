WASA cleaning nullahs in Dhoke Banaras area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor ul Amin Mengal has kicked off the cleanliness work of nullahs in Dhoke Banaras area.

According to a district administration spokesman, WASA had completed dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai and sewerage lines across the city before start of monsoon rains.

He said the drains which caused urban flooding in some areas during heavy rains were being cleaned again so that possible flooding risk could be avoided during next rain spells.

The authorities concerned have been directed to complete the ongoing cleanliness work of different nullahs at the earliest.

He urged the citizens not to throw shopping bags, solid waste and garbage in nullahs.