WASA Collects Rs 873 Mln During March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

WASA collects Rs 873 mln during March

The Water and Sanitation Agency has made a revenue collection of Rs 873 million during the month of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency has made a revenue collection of Rs 873 million during the month of March.

WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad here on Monday presided over a meeting which reviewed ward wise recovery. The meeting was attended by all revenue and operation wing officers.

Ghufran Ahmad appreciated the officers and staff for achieving this historic success in revenue collection.

The MD directed to conduct grand operation besides taking legal action against all illegal connections.

He further directed all the directors to carry out survey of their areas to control dengue.

He said that all directors should ensure proper implementation on desilting schedule and added that drain desilting operation should continue without any interruption.

More Stories From Pakistan

