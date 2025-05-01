Open Menu

WASA Committed To Welfare Of Labor Class: MD Aamer Aziz

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Aamer Aziz said that comprehensive measures were being taken for the welfare of WASA employees particularly the labor class.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with International Labour Day, he said that the trust of employees was the key for success of WASA.

As per notification issued by the Punjab Government, WASA was ensuring timely provision of salaries and other facilities to its labor class on top priority basis, he added.

He said that WASA had equipped its sewer workers with essential life-saving gear including life jackets, gas masks and long boots for ensuring their complete safety during de-silting operations. “The safety of our sewer men is the prime responsibility of WASA administration”, he said and paid tribute to all hardworking laborers.

He said that WASA was committed for upholding dignity and respect of its workers especially labor class as they were discharging their duties with fully dedication despite facing numerous challenges.

