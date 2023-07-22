WASA completes 50pc work on its mega project to replace outdated sewerage line in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed 50 percent work on replacement of 1700 feet outdated sewerage line of the city under mega project which will help to overcome crown failure.

Director Engineering WASA Sheikh Abdul Salam talking to APP here on Saturday said that the the work on Rs 2 billion mega scheme was underway.

He said that the 1700 feet outdated sewerage line would be replaced and it will take two years more for completion.

He said that the areas where outdated sewerage line was being replaced included Hazoori Bagh, Nawabpur, Water works road, Al Mustafa road, Ansari chowk, BCG Chowk, TB road and others.

The government contractors were completing the development work after tendering process.

He said that the funds would be transferred to Multan Department Authority (MDA) for construction of Nawabpur and Hazoori Bagh roads.

Similarly, the work on replacement of outdated water supply lines was also underway in the city to avert from contaminated water, he concluded.