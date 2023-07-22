Open Menu

WASA Completes 50pc Work On Its Mega Project To Replace Outdated Sewerage Line In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

WASA completes 50pc work on its mega project to replace outdated sewerage line in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed 50 percent work on replacement of 1700 feet outdated sewerage line of the city under mega project which will help to overcome crown failure.

Director Engineering WASA Sheikh Abdul Salam talking to APP here on Saturday said that the the work on Rs 2 billion mega scheme was underway.

He said that the 1700 feet outdated sewerage line would be replaced and it will take two years more for completion.

He said that the areas where outdated sewerage line was being replaced included Hazoori Bagh, Nawabpur, Water works road, Al Mustafa road, Ansari chowk, BCG Chowk, TB road and others.

The government contractors were completing the development work after tendering process.

He said that the funds would be transferred to Multan Department Authority (MDA) for construction of Nawabpur and Hazoori Bagh roads.

Similarly, the work on replacement of outdated water supply lines was also underway in the city to avert from contaminated water, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Water Road Bagh From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

11 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

11 hours ago
PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

12 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

12 hours ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

12 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

12 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

12 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan