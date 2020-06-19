UrduPoint.com
WASA Completes 6.50-km Water Supply Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has completed a 6.50-km water supply pipeline of 1000mm diameter under the French funded project.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali inaugurated the project at terminal reservoir near Chak No 7-JB on Friday.

The project will help in improving the clean drinking water supply to the population of the western part in the city.

Faisalabd Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Ch and other officers were also present.

The water supply would improve through the system and the population of both sides of Jaranwala Road including Abdullahpur, People's Colony No 1, Susan Road, Dhudiwala, Alnajaf Colony, Kohenoor Town and adjacent localities would benefit from the new pipeline.

