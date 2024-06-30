WASA Completes De-silting Of All Drains
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has completed de-silting of all sewerage channels to deal with any emergency during monsoon and rainy season.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that on special direction of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, WASA used heavy machinery for removing silt from the sewerage channels.
He appealed to the public, especial residents of the areas where sewerage channels were passing, that they should avoid throwing solid items including shopping bags, plastic material, garbage, etc. in the sewerage channels.
He said that WASA was striving to provide quality and uninterrupted water supply and sewerage service to its customers. However, this task could not be accomplished without active cooperation of people, he added.
