WASA completes desilting in various parts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed desilting of sewerage lines in various parts of Faisalabad including Fareed Town, Data Park, Mansoorabad and Jhanda Peer.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Tuesday that WASA had launched desilting campaign which was intensified to accomplish this target as early as possible. He said that the operation staff has completed cleaning and desilting of sewer lines in Fareed Town, Data Park, Mansoorabad, Jhanda Peer, Ahmad Abad C-Block, Firdous Colony, Abdullahpur, Naveed Park and Korian while this drive was in full swing in Amin Town, Muzaffar Colony, Y-Block, Zulfiqar Colony, Dijkot Road, Hajveri Town Main Road, Nigehban Pura, Rasool Pura Main Line and surrounding areas.

He urged the citizens to avoid disposing of unnecessary items in the sewer lines as this material leads to blockages and drainage issues.

He said that continuous cleaning and desilting efforts are yielding positive results. However, the people can contact WASA 24/7 through its free helpline 1334 to register their complaints related to sewerage and water supply. The WASA staff would take prompt notice and strive to redress the same on urgent basis, he added.

