WASA Completes Desilting In Various Parts
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed desilting of sewerage lines in various parts of Faisalabad including Fareed Town, Data Park, Mansoorabad and Jhanda Peer
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed desilting of sewerage lines in various parts of Faisalabad including Fareed Town, Data Park, Mansoorabad and Jhanda Peer.
Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Tuesday that WASA had launched desilting campaign which was intensified to accomplish this target as early as possible. He said that the operation staff has completed cleaning and desilting of sewer lines in Fareed Town, Data Park, Mansoorabad, Jhanda Peer, Ahmad Abad C-Block, Firdous Colony, Abdullahpur, Naveed Park and Korian while this drive was in full swing in Amin Town, Muzaffar Colony, Y-Block, Zulfiqar Colony, Dijkot Road, Hajveri Town Main Road, Nigehban Pura, Rasool Pura Main Line and surrounding areas.
He urged the citizens to avoid disposing of unnecessary items in the sewer lines as this material leads to blockages and drainage issues.
He said that continuous cleaning and desilting efforts are yielding positive results. However, the people can contact WASA 24/7 through its free helpline 1334 to register their complaints related to sewerage and water supply. The WASA staff would take prompt notice and strive to redress the same on urgent basis, he added.
Recent Stories
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage
Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..
Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program
Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership
KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage2 minutes ago
-
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue2 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor9 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution9 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers under Punjab Wheat I ..18 minutes ago
-
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program2 minutes ago
-
Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership2 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in D.I.Khan firing incident2 minutes ago
-
Development work to reduce problems, Qamar-ul-Islam2 minutes ago