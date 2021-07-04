UrduPoint.com
WASA Completes First Phase Of 'Nullah Lai' Cleanliness Project

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

WASA completes first phase of 'Nullah Lai' cleanliness project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has completed first phase of 'Nullah Lai' cleanliness project besides finalizing all the arrangements for monsoon season.

According to WASA spokesman, Umar Farooq, the agency had completed the project to protect the city areas particularly low-lying from flash flooding.

Nullah Lai from Katrian to Rialto Bridge Murree Road had been cleared and all critical points of the nullah were especially focused under the dredging and de-silting project, he said.

He informed that the agency had completed all the arrangements for monsoon season.

Talking to APP he informed that heavy machinery would remain in the field during monsoon season.

Under rain emergency enforced for the period of June 15 to Sept 15, WASA staff would remain alert on the directives of Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood, he added.

The authorities concerned had finalised a plan which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Leh as well as inspection of WASA machinery and monitoring possibility of floods.

The cleaning of small and big drains and nullahs of the city were being completed by the Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

He also appealed to the residents living along Nullah Leh to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into the nullah as it creates a hindrance in the flow of water, resulting in floods during the monsoon season. However, he made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who would be found involved in this activity.

The agency on the directives of the MD WASA had completed the operational preparations for monsoon season, he said.

WASA had finalised a monsoon plan and all necessary arrangements were completed to cope with flash flooding during monsoon season, he added.

WASA had established the Field Offices as Flood Response Units which are made functional at five different places in Rawalpindi at MotiMahal, LiquatBagh, BaghSardaran, Commercial Market Satellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery of WASA including six sucker machines, five jetting machines, five sewer cleaning rodding machines, 28 dewatering sets and 24 water bouzers are in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units, he added.

