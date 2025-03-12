Open Menu

WASA Completes Repair Of Main Force Line Sitara Colony

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed repair and restoration of the main force line at Sitara Colony Disposal Station.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Wednesday that WASA engineers and field staff worked tirelessly day and night to repair and restore the main force line for ensuring resumption of operations.

After completion of the force line, the sewerage system of Muzaffar Colony, Fareed Town, Mehmood Town, Sitara Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ucha Murabba and surrounding areas has been made functional fully, he added.

He appreciated the cooperation of local residents and said that it has played a major role in timely restoration of the main force line.

He said that WASA is striving hard to provide high-quality drainage services in addition to redressing public complaints on top priority basis.

He assured that all available resources would be utilized for the restoration and maintenance of sewerage system.

