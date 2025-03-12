WASA Completes Repair Of Main Force Line Sitara Colony
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed repair and restoration of the main force line at Sitara Colony Disposal Station.
Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Wednesday that WASA engineers and field staff worked tirelessly day and night to repair and restore the main force line for ensuring resumption of operations.
After completion of the force line, the sewerage system of Muzaffar Colony, Fareed Town, Mehmood Town, Sitara Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ucha Murabba and surrounding areas has been made functional fully, he added.
He appreciated the cooperation of local residents and said that it has played a major role in timely restoration of the main force line.
He said that WASA is striving hard to provide high-quality drainage services in addition to redressing public complaints on top priority basis.
He assured that all available resources would be utilized for the restoration and maintenance of sewerage system.
Recent Stories
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
Cowardly acts of attack on Jaffar Express not to shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace: PM6 minutes ago
-
IHC abolishes contempt case against 36 lawyers6 minutes ago
-
WASA completes repair of main force line Sitara Colony6 minutes ago
-
Women participation imperative for national uplift: Dr Zulfiqar15 minutes ago
-
After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM15 minutes ago
-
High Courts directed to transfer Super Tax cases to Supreme Court15 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan criticise Imran Khan on Jaffer Express attack26 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders enhanced security measures for Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in two cases26 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf distributes ration among journalists during Ramadan35 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate rollback of TDCP double-decker bus fare hike35 minutes ago