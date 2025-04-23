Open Menu

WASA Completes Water Treatment Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 09:38 PM

WASA completes water treatment plant

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has completed a state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 5 million gallons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has completed a state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 5 million gallons.

In this connection, a special handover ceremony was held at Jhal Khannuana to mark the official transfer of the project.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Shuichi Akamatsu graced the event as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) WASA Saqib Raza, Deputy MD (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed, Project Director Ali Ahmed, Director Admin Javed Ghani and Director I&C Arif Suryani were also present on the occasion.

Japanese envoy Mr. Akamatsu highlighted the urgent need of improvement in water infrastructure in Faisalabad as it is the third-largest and rapidly growing city of Pakistan.

He said that existing water supply systems were inadequate for expanding population of the city. Hence to address this issue, JICA provided technical assistance and developed a comprehensive Water, Sewerage and Drainage Master Plan for 2038, he said, adding that the water treatment project was also included in the master plan.

He said that Rs.7 billion was spent on upgradation of the Jhal Khannuana Water Treatment Plant. Its water pipelines and distribution system were improved which helped in enhancing water supply capacity up to triple.

He said that this project aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 which ensures access to clean water and sanitation for all. This project would hopefully benefit the people of Faisalabad for generations, he added.

DMD Engineering WASA Saqib Raza said that Jhal Khannuana plant had old water tanks and their up-gradation would help in providing clean water at doorsteps of the masses.

Project Director Engr. Ali Ahmed underlined the over two decades of collaboration between WASA and JICA and said that Jhal Khannuana plant would serve more than 200,000 people in Faisalabad.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu also unveiled commemorative plaque of the plant and visited various sections of the facility.

Recent Stories

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at H ..

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

8 minutes ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

8 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

2 minutes ago
WASA completes water treatment plant

WASA completes water treatment plant

2 minutes ago
 Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

2 minutes ago
 Trump's administration moves to ban artificial foo ..

Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes

2 minutes ago
 Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Mi ..

Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sen ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan