WASA completes water treatment plant

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has completed a state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 5 million gallons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has completed a state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 5 million gallons.

In this connection, a special handover ceremony was held at Jhal Khannuana to mark the official transfer of the project.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Shuichi Akamatsu graced the event as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) WASA Saqib Raza, Deputy MD (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed, Project Director Ali Ahmed, Director Admin Javed Ghani and Director I&C Arif Suryani were also present on the occasion.

Japanese envoy Mr. Akamatsu highlighted the urgent need of improvement in water infrastructure in Faisalabad as it is the third-largest and rapidly growing city of Pakistan.

He said that existing water supply systems were inadequate for expanding population of the city. Hence to address this issue, JICA provided technical assistance and developed a comprehensive Water, Sewerage and Drainage Master Plan for 2038, he said, adding that the water treatment project was also included in the master plan.

He said that Rs.7 billion was spent on upgradation of the Jhal Khannuana Water Treatment Plant. Its water pipelines and distribution system were improved which helped in enhancing water supply capacity up to triple.

He said that this project aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 which ensures access to clean water and sanitation for all. This project would hopefully benefit the people of Faisalabad for generations, he added.

DMD Engineering WASA Saqib Raza said that Jhal Khannuana plant had old water tanks and their up-gradation would help in providing clean water at doorsteps of the masses.

Project Director Engr. Ali Ahmed underlined the over two decades of collaboration between WASA and JICA and said that Jhal Khannuana plant would serve more than 200,000 people in Faisalabad.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu also unveiled commemorative plaque of the plant and visited various sections of the facility.