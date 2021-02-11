UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasa Completing Ongoing Projects Fast Pace: Vice-chairman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Wasa completing ongoing projects fast pace: Vice-chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed on Thursday said under-construction projects were being completed at the earliest for providing facilities to people.

He said a system for payment of dues had also been made very easy for consumers, adding that the Wasa was providing subsidy to its consumers despite limited resources.

He said the city had been divided into two parts under a sewerage network system, addingthat 38 disposal stations and 22 treatment plants were functioning in the city.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Unknown assailants abduct, abuse transgender in Pe ..

2 minutes ago

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afg ..

30 minutes ago

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

45 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

45 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.