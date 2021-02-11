Wasa completing ongoing projects fast pace: Vice-chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed on Thursday said under-construction projects were being completed at the earliest for providing facilities to people.

He said a system for payment of dues had also been made very easy for consumers, adding that the Wasa was providing subsidy to its consumers despite limited resources.

He said the city had been divided into two parts under a sewerage network system, addingthat 38 disposal stations and 22 treatment plants were functioning in the city.