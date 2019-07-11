UrduPoint.com
WASA Conserving Over 11 Million Gln Water Daily

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore was successfully conserving more than 11 million gallons water daily by adopting several measures under the guideline of Judicial Water Commission established by the Lahore High Court in February.

This was stated by the WASA Managing Director during a press conference here at agency's headquarters on Thursday. He said that under the guidelines of Water Commission, 14 departments including Auqaf, LDA, Irrigation, Cooperatives, District Administration, Environment, Walton, Cantonment, DHA, Dolphin Force, LWMC, PHA and WASA joined hands to accomplish the task of saving water.

He added that one of the most water wasting source was service stations of vehicle washing which were forced to install waste water recycling plants besides meters. He said that more than 50 percent service stations adopted the policy and saving 260,000 gallons water daily.

Meanwhile, WASA and other departments restored 17 canal watercourses running within city for irrigation purpose of the public parks. After restoration of canal water and stoppage of WASA connections, more than 11.3 million gallon water was conserved on daily basis, he added.

To a question, WASA MD told that the agency also constructed an underground water tank to conserve ablution water in Nimra Mosque Johar Town and saved more than 1500 gallon water daily which is being used for irrigation in adjacent park. Moreover, PHA also started constructing under ground water reservoirs in 52 points which will help in this drive.

He said that WASA will continue following a comprehensive policy to conserve the water under the supervision of Water Commission.

He also urged the citizen to play their due role and help government in conservation of water for the next generations.

