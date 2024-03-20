Open Menu

WASA Constitutes 30 Special Teams For Cleansing Of Sewerage Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 08:02 PM

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has formed 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines and de-silting as well under ‘Suthra Punjab’ program.

A spokesperson fort the agency on Wednesday said that a cleanliness and de-silting schedule has been issued to the teams and they have been directed to submit their performance report on a daily basis.

He said that complaints received on help line 1334 and citizen portal would be addressed immediately while response time to cover the manhole has been reduced to 2 to 3 hours. He said that manhole covers have been newly designed by using new technology that would help to cut the lifting of manhole covers.

The revamping of disposal stations installed on main roads is also ongoing. He said that cleansing of water tanks and all disposal stations is also being completed.

