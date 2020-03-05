WASA continues cleaning sewer lines, manholes, draining out rain water

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is continuing operation removing solid waste from sewer lines, manholes and draining out rain water from low lying areas of the city on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is continuing operation removing solid waste from sewer lines, manholes and draining out rain water from low lying areas of the city on Thursday.

WASA has also deputed teams for night time operation to get better results in shortest possible time.

WASA officials presented a report to Managing Director Naseem Khalid Chandio stating that the operation conducted on Wednesday-Thursday night covered areas including Basti Nau, Tariqabad, Suraj Miani, Nawabpur road, Basti Kalru, Eidgah, Bismillah colony, Wilayatabad, Ghulam Abad, Abbas Pura, garden town, Basti Khuda Daad, Saman Abad, Al-Badar ground, Shaheen Abad, Sharif Pura, Aziz colony, Z town, Hafiz Jamal road, Qasimpur D block, Mujtaba canal, Nasir Abad, Chah Wazir Wala, Ali town and Seetal Mari.

The WASA MD ordered the officials concerned to completely clean all the manholes. The officials were further directed to remain in the field till the rain water is drained out of the low lying areas.

It may be noted that Multan city received rain Thursday morning that continued intermittently for some time and reduced the temperature considerably.