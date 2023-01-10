Wasa coordinating JICA, consultants on mega projects: MD

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is fully extending coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team as well as consultants on mega projects for the improvement of clean drinking water supply and distribution system in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is fully extending coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team as well as consultants on mega projects for the improvement of clean drinking water supply and distribution system in the city.

This was stated by Managing Director Jabbar Anwar while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the construction of water tanks at different locations would be completed soon. The MD said that a clean drinking facility would be available to the residents of eastern part of the city by the completion of water supply and distribution mega project.

Earlier, the JICA team and consultants briefed the MD about the project.