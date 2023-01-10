UrduPoint.com

Wasa Coordinating JICA, Consultants On Mega Projects: MD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Wasa coordinating JICA, consultants on mega projects: MD

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is fully extending coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team as well as consultants on mega projects for the improvement of clean drinking water supply and distribution system in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is fully extending coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team as well as consultants on mega projects for the improvement of clean drinking water supply and distribution system in the city.

This was stated by Managing Director Jabbar Anwar while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the construction of water tanks at different locations would be completed soon. The MD said that a clean drinking facility would be available to the residents of eastern part of the city by the completion of water supply and distribution mega project.

Earlier, the JICA team and consultants briefed the MD about the project.

Related Topics

Water Japan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports club ..

Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports clubs budget for 2023

5 minutes ago
 US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Aga ..

US Court Begins Trial in Florida Governor Suit Against Biden Administration - Re ..

15 seconds ago
 Court extends interim bail of Wasiq Qayyum

Court extends interim bail of Wasiq Qayyum

17 seconds ago
 FDA urges defaulters to clear outstanding dues

FDA urges defaulters to clear outstanding dues

20 seconds ago
 Sindh govt takes notice of rising Urea prices

Sindh govt takes notice of rising Urea prices

21 seconds ago
 Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant wo ..

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.