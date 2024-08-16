- Home
WASA Cracks Down On Water Waste, Encourages Citizen Participation In Rainwater Harvesting Drive : MD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) In a groundbreaking move to harness the power of monsoon rains and combat water scarcity, WASA Lahore's Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad unveiled an innovative rainwater harvesting project, marking a significant stride towards sustainable water management.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Ahmad outlined the initiative's citizen-centric approach, emphasizing community engagement and warning of stern penalties for non-compliance, as Punjab gears up to embrace a water-conscious future.
With this project, WASA Lahore is taking proactive steps to mitigate urban flooding, replenish groundwater, and ensure a sustainable water supply, he mentioned
Ghufran Ahmad said that under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the province is proactively managing monsoon-related risks. He assured that, so far, no alarming situations have been reported across the province, indicating effective preparedness and response measures.
He mentioned that de-silting of all drains and sewage lines is being carried out on a priority basis, while under-bridges and roadside drains are being thoroughly cleaned.
Additionally, he emphasized the need for special safety precautions at development project sites during the monsoon season to ensure public safety and prevent accidents.
He reported that despite Punjab receiving the highest rainfall, no significant damage to properties or loss of human lives was reported indicating effective disaster management and preparedness measures.
He also appealed to mosques to conserve and recycle wazu (ablution) water, as part of the water-saving efforts.
MD WASA announced that the sanitary system is also being comprehensively upgraded, including the rehabilitation and expansion of existing sewage infrastructure, installation of new treatment plants, and implementation of modern waste management technologies to ensure a more efficient and sustainable sanitation system.
Responding to a query, the managing director made a fervent appeal to the community to join hands in conserving water, stressing that collective efforts are crucial to address the growing water scarcity challenges.
He emphasized that every small action counts from fixing leaky taps to adopting water-efficient practices, and encouraged citizens to take ownership of water conservation. By working together, we can significantly reduce water waste, replenish groundwater resources, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come, he stressed.
Ahmad emphasized that water conservation is a shared responsibility and urged residents, businesses, and institutions to collaborate in implementing effective water-saving measures, promoting awareness, and supporting initiatives that protect this precious resource.
