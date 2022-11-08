WASA cuts connections of 86 defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 86 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the WASA Managing Director Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, WASA's Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections.

The recovery teams disconnected connections of 86 defaulters during the operation.

The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and they would also face legal action.

The director recovery said that crackdown against defaulters would remain continue without any discrimination.