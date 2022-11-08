UrduPoint.com

WASA Cuts Connections Of 86 Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 08:44 PM

WASA cuts connections of 86 defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 86 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 86 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the WASA Managing Director Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, WASA's Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections.

The recovery teams disconnected connections of 86 defaulters during the operation.

The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and they would also face legal action.

The director recovery said that crackdown against defaulters would remain continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Shahram reviews opening of schools in flood affect ..

Shahram reviews opening of schools in flood affected areas

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Info minister assures payments to media hous ..

Sindh Info minister assures payments to media houses on quarterly basis

2 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

2 minutes ago
 IESCO drops power suspension schedule for Wednesda ..

IESCO drops power suspension schedule for Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 KP CM directs ET&NC department to modern tax colle ..

KP CM directs ET&NC department to modern tax collection system

5 minutes ago
 VC inaugurates establishment of four new projects ..

VC inaugurates establishment of four new projects in LUMHS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.