WASA Cuts Off 105 Connections Of Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

WASA cuts off 105 connections of defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has detached 105 connections of chronic defaulters during a recovery campaign.

The WASA spokesman said here on Monday that it had launched a vigorous recovery drive against defaulters.

Recovery teams under the supervision of Director Revenue East Javaid Ghani and Deputy Director Revenue East/incharge of Disconnection Team Zafar Iqbal Qadri cut off water supply and sewerage connections of 105 domestic, industrial and commercial defaulters.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz has appealed to consumers to pay WASA dues voluntarily or be ready to face action. He said that WASA was providing excellent services within its limited resources but chronic defaulters were creating severe financial hurdles for the smooth provision of quality service.

