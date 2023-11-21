WASA cuts off 178 defaulting connections

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has intensified its drive to cut off sewerage connections of defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has intensified its drive to cut off sewerage connections of defaulters.

A spokesperson for the agency on Tuesday said that Revenue Directorate West Zone has disconnected sewerage connections of 178 defaulters from November 1 and recovered over Rs 1.

7 million from defaulters.

On Tuesday, teams under the supervision of Director Revenue West Muhammad Iqbal took action against defaulter in various areas including Gulistan Colony, Rasoolpura, Sifupura, Judgewala, Jhang Road, Rail Bazaar, Mintgomery bazaar, Karkhana bazaar, the spokesperson added.