WASA cuts off 181 sewerage connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected sewerage connections of 181 defaulters in March.

Managing Director Amir Aziz has issued instructions to revenue directorates to intensify the campaign against defaulters.

Meanwhile, the authority recovered more than Rs 12.3 million from defaulters in March.

The revenue directorate east collected over Rs 7.7 million and disconnected 55 connections, while revenue directorate west recovered over Rs 4.5 million in addition to disconnecting 126 sewerage connections.