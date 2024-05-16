WASA Cuts Off 188 Connections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The Water and Sanitation Agency revenue directorate cut off 188 defaulter sewerage/water supply connections in east and west zones during two weeks of the current month
According to official sources, the recovery teams made recovery of more than Rs 4.
4 million and sent several challans against defaulter consumers to court.
Managing Director Amir Aziz warned the defaulter to pay their pending bills at the earliest; otherwise, their connections would be disconnected.
