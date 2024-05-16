WASA cuts off 188 connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Water and Sanitation Agency revenue directorate cut off 188 defaulter sewerage/water supply connections in east and west zones during two weeks of the current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency revenue directorate cut off 188 defaulter sewerage/water supply connections in east and west zones during two weeks of the current month .

According to official sources, the recovery teams made recovery of more than Rs 4.

4 million and sent several challans against defaulter consumers to court.

Managing Director Amir Aziz warned the defaulter to pay their pending bills at the earliest; otherwise, their connections would be disconnected.