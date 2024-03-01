WASA Cuts Off 366 Sewerage Connections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The revenue teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) disconnected sewerage connection of 366 defaulters during the month of February.
According to official sources, the revenue department of the agency also collected over Rs 7.5 million during the period.
As many as 249 connections were disconnected in the east zone and recovery of over Rs 4.5 million was made while 117 connections were disconnected in the west zone in addition to recovery of over Rs 3 million from consumers. The teams also made recovery from 147 chronic defaulters last month.
The managing director announced distinguished certificates for the teams which have recovered from dead defaulters.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided services to 150,507 people in February2 minutes ago
-
SAPM inaugurates the first-ever protectorate to promote legal migration2 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Library re-opened2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 58,992 power pilferers in 170 days3 minutes ago
-
Two industrial units fined Rs 500,0003 minutes ago
-
Wet weather to continue; authorities on alert to avert damages3 minutes ago
-
Over 3lac deserving people to get Nigehban Ramadan package ration in Multan district22 minutes ago
-
Gandapur’s maiden speech as CM lacked essence of public welfare: PML-N spox22 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
1.062m kids administered anti-polio drops23 minutes ago
-
SPARC to share statistics significant burden tobacco use23 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan23 minutes ago