WASA cuts off 366 sewerage connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The revenue teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) disconnected sewerage connection of 366 defaulters during the month of February.

According to official sources, the revenue department of the agency also collected over Rs 7.5 million during the period.

As many as 249 connections were disconnected in the east zone and recovery of over Rs 4.5 million was made while 117 connections were disconnected in the west zone in addition to recovery of over Rs 3 million from consumers. The teams also made recovery from 147 chronic defaulters last month.

The managing director announced distinguished certificates for the teams which have recovered from dead defaulters.