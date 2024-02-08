WASA Cuts Off 371 Connections
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency’s special teams cut off sewerage connections of 371 defaulters besides recovering Rs8.5 million last month.
On the directions of Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz , teams of revenue directorates severed connections of defaulters in various zones.
The teams, supervised by Director Revenue East Zone Javed Ghani, cut off 264 connections and recovered pending dues of Rs 3.2 million. Another team, headed by Director West Zone Muhammad IQbal, severed 107 connections besides recovery of Rs5.2 million dues.
